Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo extends eviction moratorium 

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 7, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT
rental_contract_and_pen.jpg

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended a ban on evictions through Aug. 20 to protect renters in New York who have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to the coronavirus shutdown. 

Cuomo said the June 1 ban on evictions will be extended until late August, and there will also be a ban on landlords charging late fees for rental payments. Renters can also use their security deposits toward rent.

The governor said he hopes it eases people’s minds. 

“The No. 1 issue that people talk to me about probably is rent, and fear about being able to pay their rent,” Cuomo said. “This just takes that issue off the table until Aug. 20.” 

He said he can’t predict what will happen after Aug. 20, but added that the state “will handle it” when that time comes. 

“That’s what we’ve been doing with this situation all along,” said Cuomo, who added many decisions about how to react to the pandemic are being made on a two-week basis.   

Some tenant advocacy groups have called for rental payments to be waived altogether for people affected by the COVID-19 crisis. But the governor has said landlords need money, too, to maintain their buildings.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
