NYS Comptroller says financial future is bleak without more federal aid
A report by the State’s Comptroller finds the state might run out of cash to meet its payments as early as next month, and faces an immediate gap of $9 to $10 billion dollars, now that the tax deadline has been extended until July 15th. WXXI's Karen DeWitt spoke to Comptroller Tom DiNapoli about a crisis that he says is worse than the Great Recession more than a decade ago.