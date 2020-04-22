© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

NYS Comptroller says financial future is bleak without more federal aid

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published April 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
dinapoli__1-mattryan.jpg
Matt Ryan New York Now
/

A report by the State’s Comptroller finds the state might run out of cash to meet its payments as early as next month, and faces an immediate gap of $9 to $10 billion dollars, now that the tax deadline has been extended until July 15th. WXXI's Karen DeWitt spoke to Comptroller Tom DiNapoli about a crisis that he says is worse than the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

Tags

Arts & LifeCoronavirus1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt