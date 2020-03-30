Poll gives Cuomo high ratings for handling Coronavirus 

A new poll by Siena College shows a big change of fortune for Governor Andrew Cuomo, with 87% approving of his handling of the coronavirus.

In addition to high ratings on how Cuomo’s dealing with deadly virus, Siena spokesman Steve Greenberg says the Governor’s favorable rating, which for years has hovered in the mid 40% to around 50%, (in February of 2020 his approval rating was just 44%), is now much higher.

“Right now 71% of New Yorker’s view Andrew Cuomo favorably,” said Greenberg, “compared to 23% who view him unfavorably.”

The numbers are the highest since January 2013, just before Cuomo championed a strict gun control law after the Sandy Hook, Connecticut school shooting.

In terms of whether he's doing a good job in office, 63% say Cuomo is, the highest numbers he’s had since his second year in office eight years ago.

Cuomo’s daily briefings on the virus have become required watching for many New Yorkers and people across the nation, and earned him praise from many quarters, says Greenberg.

“What they see in Andrew Cuomo is somebody who is competent, who is calm, who is trying to give facts and data, and figures. And makes it clear when he is offering his opinion” , said Greenberg who said Cuomo is “telling people the truth, but not scaring them”.

The poll also found respondents, regardless of party, believe New York State is doing much more to respond to COVID-19 than the federal government, led by President Donald Trump,

Greenberg says the poll also asked about employment, and received some disturbing answers. One quarter of all households asked said someone had been laid off as a result of the corona virus. In New York City, the number was higher, with 30% saying someone their home had lost their job.

“Cleary, this is having a major impact on a lot of New Yorkers,” Greenberg said.

Despite all the economic and social disruption as a result of the virus, a slim majority of New Yorkers 53%, think things will be back to normal sometime soon.