© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Assembly majority leader presses for legal cannabis in NY in 2020

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published February 28, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST
2-27_peoples-_stokes_credit_ny_now_0.jpg
New York Now
/
State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says if the state legalizes adult recreational use of marijuana, revenue from sales of the drug must benefit the communities that suffered from its prohibition.

Crystal Peoples-Stokes, the first African American woman to serve as Assembly majority leader, is the prime sponsor in her house of a bill to legalize adult recreational use of marijuana in New York.

In an interview for public radio and television with WXXI's Karen DeWitt, the Buffalo Democrat said the decades-long prohibition of cannabis had a detrimental effect on communities like the one she represents, and she wants the measure to funnel some of the revenue from the sale of the drug back to those communities.

To hear an excerpt, click on the LISTEN button above. Watch the entire interview on "New York Now" at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on WXXI-TV.

Tags

Arts & Liferecreational marijuanaLegal cannabis1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt