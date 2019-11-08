© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Cuomo says he has "no problem" with Trump NYC Veterans' Day parade appearance 

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 8, 2019 at 3:07 PM EST
11-5_cuomo_scdy_govs_offic_photo_0.jpg
Governor Cuomo's office
/

President Donald Trump will be headlining New York City’s Veterans Day parade on Monday. Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is feuding with Trump, says he plans to put politics aside for the occasion.

Cuomo, who tweeted “good riddance” after Trump announced he was changing his official residence to Florida, says he won’t let political differences interfere with what will be celebration of veterans.

“I have no problem with the President’s coming to the Veteran’s Day parade, there’s no politics that I am going to discuss,” Cuomo said. “Everybody is invited, everyone should honor veterans. The more that come, the better.”

The governor penned an op ed in the New York Post, documenting how he attempted to work with the President in the past, even shooting a video of the crumbling Gateway Tunnel and then meeting Trump in Washington, to unsuccessfully lobby for funding for the project.   

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
