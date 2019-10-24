Confused by early voting? League of Women Voters official can help

New York’s first-ever early voting begins Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.

The new system is a little wobbly -- and may be a little confusing. WXXI Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt sat down recently with the League of Women Voter’s Laura Ladd Bierman to help explain how it will work. Click on the LISTEN link above to hear the interview.

In Monroe County, here's where you can find early voting polling sites:

Greece Town Hall: 3 Vince Tofany Blvd.

Ogden Town Hall: 269 Ogden Center Road.

Monroe Community College Downtown Campus: 321 State St.

Penfield Town Hall: 3100 Atlantic Ave.

Marketplace Mall: 1 Miracle Mile Drive (north entrance, room 530).

SUNY Empire State College: 680 Westfall Road.

Ridge Culver Plaza: 2255 East Ridge Road.

And here are the dates and time that early voting will be available at any of the above sites:

