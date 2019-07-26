© 2021 WXXI News
Former EPA leader says more needs to be done on plastics

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 26, 2019 at 12:18 PM EDT
New York's upcoming ban on single-use plastic bags is a good thing, but more needs to be done, says former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck.

New Yorkers have only about six months left to get single-use plastic bags at the supermarket before a ban goes into effect March 1, and former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck says that’s a good thing.

Enck now runs the Beyond Plastics center at Bennington College, Vermont, and she spoke during a recent conference there.

She says when it comes to plastics, more needs to be done.

Click on the LISTEN link above to hear an excerpt of an interview between Enck and WXXI's Karen DeWitt.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
