Former EPA leader says more needs to be done on plastics
New Yorkers have only about six months left to get single-use plastic bags at the supermarket before a ban goes into effect March 1, and former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck says that’s a good thing.
Enck now runs the Beyond Plastics center at Bennington College, Vermont, and she spoke during a recent conference there.
She says when it comes to plastics, more needs to be done.
an excerpt of an interview between Enck and WXXI's Karen DeWitt.