Former EPA leader says more needs to be done on plastics

New Yorkers have only about six months left to get single-use plastic bags at the supermarket before a ban goes into effect March 1, and former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck says that’s a good thing.

Enck now runs the Beyond Plastics center at Bennington College, Vermont, and she spoke during a recent conference there.

She says when it comes to plastics, more needs to be done.

Click on the LISTEN link above to hear an excerpt of an interview between Enck and WXXI's Karen DeWitt.