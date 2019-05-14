‘Stand up to Trump’ bills advance in Assembly

Two bills that challenge President Donald Trump and his policies are advancing in the New York State Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Democrats in his house are ready to act on a measure to amend New York’s double jeopardy laws. It would give state prosecutors the right to pursue cases against potential crimes committed in New York, even if the person is pardoned by the president.

“There’s enough support to pass double jeopardy,” Heastie told reporters Tuesday. “It will be on the agenda next week.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said there’s support for a bill that would authorize the state tax department to provide the president’s state income tax returns to congressional committees who are conducting investigations. Trump is a lifelong resident of New York, and many of his businesses are headquartered in the state.

“They are ready to move on this,” Peoples-Stokes said.

A vote has not yet been scheduled.

Both measures have already passed the state Senate, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has indicated he will sign them.