© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

‘Stand up to Trump’ bills advance in Assembly

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 14, 2019 at 3:54 PM EDT
2018_matt_ryanny_capitol_foggy_morning_mez.jpeg
Matt Ryan, New York Now
/

Two bills that challenge President Donald Trump and his policies are advancing in the New York State Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Democrats in his house are ready to act on a measure to amend New York’s double jeopardy laws. It would give state prosecutors the right to pursue cases against potential crimes committed in New York, even if the person is pardoned by the president.  

“There’s enough support to pass double jeopardy,” Heastie told reporters Tuesday. “It will be on the agenda next week.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said there’s support for a bill that would authorize the state tax department to provide the president’s state income tax returns to congressional committees who are conducting investigations. Trump is a lifelong resident of New York, and many of his businesses are headquartered in the state.

“They are ready to move on this,” Peoples-Stokes said.

A vote has not yet been scheduled.

Both measures have already passed the state Senate, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has indicated he will sign them.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt