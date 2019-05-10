© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo: Legalized pot may not have enough political support

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 10, 2019 at 3:36 PM EDT
Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in an interview Friday on “Connections with Evan Dawson” on WXXI, cast doubt on the future of legalized marijuana in New York.

The governor said he doesn’t believe the votes are there in the Legislature to pass a plan to allow legal cannabis for adults in New York. And he said he will not “twist arms” to convince lawmakers to vote for the proposal. 

“I support it,” Cuomo said. “But if they are starting to suggest that I need to twist arms, then that’s a bad sign. Because arm-twisting doesn’t work. And it means they don’t have the political support.”

Cuomo acknowledged that he used his political capital to convince key lawmakers to vote for gay marriage in 2011, and he used his influence to achieve gun control measures in 2013. But he said he does not believe it will work in this instance.

The governor said he “fought” to keep the proposal in the state budget, which might have made it easier politically for lawmakers on the fence about legalizing marijuana to vote yes. But he said the Legislature did not agree with that tactic.

A spokesman for the state Senate, Gary Ginsberg, said talks about the proposal are ongoing.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
