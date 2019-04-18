Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Understanding the history and cultural significance of Notre Dame
As the world watches France attempt to rebuild Notre Dame, experts tell us that there are historical parallels. Katherine Clark Walter, from the College at Brockport, says, “The major Gothic cathedrals of Europe were often born of renovations necessitated by devastating fires just such as this one and their renovation often foregrounded the relics these churches held as key to their spirituality and identity, so there is a fascinating meeting of past and present as the whole world now watches to see what survived from Notre Dame.”
We talk about the meaning of those relics, the process of rebuilding, and more. Our guests:
- Katherine Clark Walter, associate professor in the Department of History at The College at Brockport
- Jean Pedersen, associate professor in the Department of Humanities at the Eastman School
- Sarah Thompson, associate professor of art history at RIT