State senator says budget must include more school aid

State Sen. Robert Jackson, who is serving his first term in state office, has a long involvement in education policy.

He was the lead plaintiff in the Campaign for Fiscal Equity case, which began in 1993. New York’s highest court in 2006 ruled that the state owes public schools an additional $4 billion in school aid each year. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has recommended that school aid be increased by far less.

Jackson, in an interview with public radio and television, told WXXI's Karen DeWitt that he and other Democrats in the Legislature who agree with him, aren’t giving up the fight.

And he says he’s even willing to hold up the budget to win the school aid.

Here’s an excerpt: