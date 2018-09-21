© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Miner doubts Democrats' stories about mailer

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 21, 2018 at 11:24 AM EDT
Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner is running a long shot independent campaign for governor of New York. Miner, who was co-chair of the state Democratic Party under Andrew Cuomo, is now challenging him for the job. She talked with WXXI's Karen DeWitt for public radio and TV about her strategy for the weeks leading up to the November 6th voting.

