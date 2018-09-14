© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo says he won big because he's a true progressive

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 14, 2018 at 1:19 PM EDT
3-18cuomo_sittingMattRyan.jpg
Matt Ryan, New York Now
/

One day after winning big in a Democratic primary, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he received votes because he’s delivered on real issues that matter to people.

Cuomo said all the discussion during the primary campaign about which candidate is the real progressive was misguided. He said he won because he’s delivered on a number of progressive items for New Yorkers already, including paid family leave, a phase-in to a $15 minimum hourly wage and gay marriage.

Cuomo said the June primaries, where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won an upset victory over longtime incumbent Congressman Joe Crowley, were a “fluke”, because of the limited number of elections held on that day.

“I’m not a socialist, I’m not 25 years old,” Cuomo said. “But I am progressive. And I delivered progressive results.”

Cuomo said he believes his constant critiques of President Donald Trump and his actions to fight against Trump’s polices resonated with voters.

“They wanted someone to stand up to Trump and say, ‘Go to heck,’ ” Cuomo said. “That’s what they wanted. Someone to stand up and say, ‘You’re not going to do that in New York.’ ”  

The governor also said he has no regrets about the losses of several former breakaway Democrats in the Senate, including the defeat of the former leader of the Independent Democratic conference, Jeff Klein.

Cuomo said he remained neutral in the races, but noted that since they were all Democrats, it’s really just “rearranging the deck chairs.”

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt