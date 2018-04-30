© 2021 WXXI News

Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Hochul maintains she is running again for lieutenant governor

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published April 30, 2018 at 4:02 PM EDT
4-30_hocul_maery_b.jpg
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gets a hug from newly elected state Sen. Shelly Mayer, after Hochul swore Mayer in in the Senate chamber Monday.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to stay in the race for re-election alongside Gov. Andrew Cuomo, despite remarks by the governor that Hochul might prefer to run for Congress instead.

Cuomo has said he’d support Hochul if she wanted to run for her previous seat in Congress, which is now held by western New York Republican Congressman Chris Collins.

But Hochul has made it clear that she does not want to run for that seat.

“The governor and I are running together,” said Hochul, who expects that both will win. “When we are sworn in, in January 2019, you’ll look back and say, ‘This was the biggest non-story of the year.’ ”

Cuomo faces a challenge from the left for the Democratic primary from actor Cynthia Nixon, and there’s been speculation that he might prefer a running mate who is more progressive. Hochul is also being challenged in the primary by progressive-leaning New York City councilmember Jumaane Williams.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
