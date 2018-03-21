© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo calls Nixon campaign attacks part of 'political silly season'

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 21, 2018 at 11:09 AM EDT
6-20_cap_at_night_matt_ryan.jpeg
Matt Ryan, New York Now
/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in his first public comments since challenger Cynthia Nixon announced her candidacy, dismissed two days of attacks as the “political silly season.”

Nixon has laid out a case against Cuomo, claiming his administration is corrupt and he is beholden to corporate campaign donors and condones Republican control of the state Senate.

Cuomo was asked about the charges during a storm briefing in New York City.

“We’re in the political silly season now, I’ve been here before,” Cuomo said. “We’re in a democracy, anybody can run, anybody can say whatever they want to say.”

The governor said he was not paying much attention to Nixon and her campaign.

“Today is about addressing the storm,” said Cuomo. “This week is about getting the state budget done, which is one of the most serious budgets we’ve had to deal with.”

Cuomo then criticized New York City, which is run by Nixon ally Mayor Bill de Blasio, for not doing enough to fix the failing city subway system.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt