© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cardinal Dolan against provision in Child Victims Act

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 20, 2018 at 4:49 PM EDT
12-3CapitolStockBB.jpg

New York’s Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan met privately with Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday over a proposed bill to give victims of childhood sexual abuse more access to the courts. The cardinal remains opposed to a key provision of the measure. 

The Child Victims Act, backed by Cuomo, extends the statute of limitations for  victims of childhood sexual abuse from age 23 to age 50. It also includes a one-year lookback window of opportunity for victims of any age to bring their alleged abusers to court.

Dolan says he told the governor that the Catholic Church does not agree with that provision, saying the “lookback would be toxic” for the church.

“The lookback we find to be very strangling,” said Dolan. “When that happens, the only organization targeted is the Catholic Church.”

Dolan supports a different version of the bill that extends victims' access to the courts but does not include the lookback. It has sponsors in both the Senate and the Assembly.

Victims and their supporters say the one-year window has to be in the final bill.  The measure is part of the state budget package, which is due on March 31.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt