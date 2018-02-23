© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Libertarian candidate for governor shares views on gun control

The Libertarian candidate for governor says while he’s concerned about school shootings, he still thinks  New York’s gun control laws, known as the SAFE Act, should be repealed. Larry Sharpe spoke with Karen DeWitt for public radio and television.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
