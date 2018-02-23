Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Libertarian candidate for governor shares views on gun control
The Libertarian candidate for governor says while he’s concerned about school shootings, he still thinks New York’s gun control laws, known as the SAFE Act, should be repealed. Larry Sharpe spoke with Karen DeWitt for public radio and television.