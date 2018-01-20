© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Vows to keep Statue of Liberty Open, despite shut down

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 20, 2018 at 4:02 PM EST
1-20_cuomo_womens_march_gov_s_offic.jpg
Governor Cuomo's office
/
Governor Cuomo speaks at the Womne's March in New York City on Saturday

Governor Cuomo says despite the government shutdown, he’s going to try to use state money to keep the Statue of Liberty, which is in a federal park, open. And he says the  closure of the statue is a metaphor for what he says President Trump and Congress are doing through their policies on immigration.

“When they try to kick out immigrants, when they try to deport Dreamers, they’re trying to close down the Statue of Liberty,” said Cuomo. “I’m volunteering that the state will pay to keep the Statue of Liberty open.”

The governor says he’s trying to contact the federal officials in charge of the Statue, “assuming someone will answer the phone”.

Cuomo spoke after offering remarks at the March for Women in New York City, where he said the President of the United States “simply does not respect women”.

According to it's website, the Statue of Liberty , as well as Ellis Island was still officially closed as of 4 pm on Saturday.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt