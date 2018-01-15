© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Poll finds NYers pessimistic on race, sexual harassment

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 15, 2018 at 11:51 AM EST
7-21CapJimDayB.jpg

A poll on New Yorkers' attitudes on racism and sexual harassment show that many believe society has a way to go to improve things.

The Siena College survey finds that 36 percent of women report being the victims of workplace sexual harassment. Siena spokesman Steve Greenberg said that when it comes to the issue, there is no upstate-downstate divide or difference in political parties, and three-quarters of New Yorkers think it’s a significant problem.

“Those are just staggering numbers,” Greenberg said.

The Siena poll finds that nearly two-thirds of  New Yorkers think race relations are just fair or poor, a number that’s up from polls conducted earlier in the decade. And 29 percent say they think they’ve been treated unfairly in the past year because of their race, ethnicity gender or sexual orientation.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
