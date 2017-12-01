Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Sen. Liz Krueger speaks about sexual harassment cases
Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger spoke to WXXI’s Karen DeWitt about sexual harassment cases now rocking the country, including the case of state Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin, sanctioned this week for sexual harassment.
Krueger says it’s a “wake-up call,” and she says the state Legislature would do better with an independent panel to examine allegations.