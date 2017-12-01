© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Sen. Liz Krueger speaks about sexual harassment cases

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 1, 2017 at 11:34 AM EST
12-1_kurger_phto_her_office.jpg
Senator Krueger's office
/

Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger spoke to WXXI’s Karen DeWitt about sexual harassment cases now rocking the country, including the case of state Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin, sanctioned this week for sexual harassment.

Krueger says it’s a “wake-up call,” and she says the state Legislature would do better with an independent panel to examine allegations.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
