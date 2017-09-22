© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Cuomo goes to Puerto Rico to assist in storm aftermath

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 22, 2017 at 12:31 PM EDT
9-22_cuomo_pre_pr_credit_govs_office.jpg
Gov. Cuomo's office
/
Gov. Andrew Cuomo meets with members of New York's National Guard before leaving for Puerto Rico on Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in Puerto Rico today assessing damage after Hurricane Maria and bringing some initial supplies to the country.

Cuomo spoke just before taking off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in a fully loaded plane provided by JetBlue.

Sixty members of New York’s National Guard also will be going to offer assistance. And the governor is bringing several power system engineers with him to assess how best to repair the damaged electrical grid.

Cuomo says New York has the largest Puerto Rican community outside of the island, and many are worried about their relatives there.

“This is personal,” Cuomo said. “This is a lot of Puerto Ricans in New York who can't contact their family members. They don't know how they are; they hear that there are a number of deaths. There's no power on the island. This is an emotional and traumatic time for a lot of people.”

Cuomo says Friday’s trip will be the first of many, as the island rebuilds and recovers.

It’s the second trip in a week to the Caribbean for the governor. Cuomo traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands last Friday to help with damage there from Hurricane Irma.

  

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
