Cuomo pleased with ride-hailing in N.Y. so far

It’s been just over two weeks since ride-hailing services have been permitted outside New York City, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s pleased so far.

Cuomo pushed to allow companies, including Uber and Lyft, to operate in upstate and on Long Island, and service began June 29.

There have been reports that potential passengers in more rural and remote areas have been unable to quickly summon drivers, if at all. And some local transit authorities have tacked on additional fees that riders must pay as part of their bill to Uber, Lyft and other companies.

But, the governor said, people should be patient. He said it’s only been two weeks, after all.

“Let’s give it some time,” Cuomo said. “I’m sure it’s not going to solve every problem, but it’s also no doubt that it’s been a welcome relief all across the board.”

Areas outside New York City are some of the last regions of the country to get the services. Cuomo, speaking in Buffalo, said the exclusion of ride-hailing from upstate and Long Island was an “injustice.”

Alaska was the only other state not to permit ride-hailing services, but that state’s governor signed a bill into law in mid-June to allow them.