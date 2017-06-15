© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo nominates first openly gay judge to state's high court

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 15, 2017 at 5:38 PM EDT
6-14_state_cap_geneeric_0.jpg

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has named the first openly gay judge to New York’s highest court.

Cuomo has named Paul Feinman, an appellate court judge and LGBT rights advocate, to fill a vacancy on the New York State Court of Appeals. Cuomo spoke in an interview on the cable news station New York 1, where he praised Feinman’s abilities.

“(He) is an extraordinary human being,” Cuomo said, “and would be a great addition to that court.”

Gay rights advocates have urged Cuomo to appoint an openly gay judge to the court, which often deals with LGBT issues.

Sen. Brad Hoylman, the only openly gay member of that chamber, called Feinman a “historic and inspired candidate.”

If he’s confirmed by the state Senate, Feinman would replace Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who died earlier this year in what police said was likely a suicide.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt