Cuomo nominates first openly gay judge to state's high court

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has named the first openly gay judge to New York’s highest court.

Cuomo has named Paul Feinman, an appellate court judge and LGBT rights advocate, to fill a vacancy on the New York State Court of Appeals. Cuomo spoke in an interview on the cable news station New York 1, where he praised Feinman’s abilities.

“(He) is an extraordinary human being,” Cuomo said, “and would be a great addition to that court.”

Gay rights advocates have urged Cuomo to appoint an openly gay judge to the court, which often deals with LGBT issues.

Sen. Brad Hoylman, the only openly gay member of that chamber, called Feinman a “historic and inspired candidate.”

If he’s confirmed by the state Senate, Feinman would replace Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who died earlier this year in what police said was likely a suicide.