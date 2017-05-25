© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

SUNY chancellor: Trump budget would be 'devastating'

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 25, 2017 at 3:22 PM EDT
5-24_zimpher_and_me.jpg
SUNY
/
WXXI&apos;s Karen DeWitt interviews outgoing SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher.

The outgoing chancellor of New York’s state university system said President Donald Trump’s budget, if enacted, would seriously hamper the chances for many of New York’s young people to attend college.

SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher said cuts to programs that help disadvantaged high school students gain the opportunity to attend college, as well as reductions to federal college aid and cuts to medical research, including cancer research, would have a huge negative impact on New York’s colleges.

“It would have a devastating effect on access,” Zimpher said.

Zimpher spoke to public radio and television as she ends an eight-year term as the head of one the nation’s largest university systems next month. 

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
