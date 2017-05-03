© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Cuomo disagrees with Trump's views on gov't shutdown

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 3, 2017 at 2:12 PM EDT
3-18cuomo_reportersMattRyan.jpg
Matt Ryan New York Now
/

Governor Andrew Cuomo took a swipe at President Trump’s recent tweet saying that the federal government needs a “good” shutdown.

Cuomo rarely criticizes President Trump by name, though the New York governor does frequently rail against federal Republican proposals, like repealing Obamacare.  Cuomo was  asked by reporters about Trump’s tweet saying that a government shut down in the fall might reap positive results. He says when he was HUD Secretary for former President Bill Clinton, he lived through two shutdowns, and he says it’s a “failure of the process”.

“I think it’s the last thing this country needs now,” said Cuomo . “a shutdown would just say, ‘you’ve taken gridlock to a new level’.”

The governor says he doesn’t know the details of the President’s’ planned trip to New York Thursday, the first trip back since Trump has been President, and does not know if he’s been invited to any of the events scheduled .

Trump plans to land at JFK airport, then speak aboard the decommissioned USS Intrepid aircraft carrier in the Hudson, and meet with the Australian Prime Minister.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
