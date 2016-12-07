© 2021 WXXI News
No Deal Yet on Special Session

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 7, 2016 at 2:21 PM EST
Governor Cuomo and state lawmakers are still trying to put together a special session before the end of the year that could include a pay raise.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who’s holding three days of meetings at the Capitol with his Democratic members, says no date has been set yet for a December session. But he says Democrats are willing to come back if there are important time sensitive agenda items they can agree upon, including strengthening laws in light of increased racially biased attacks since Donald Trump was elected President.

“Things around hate crimes,” Heastie said. “The crisis in homelessness.”

Governor Cuomo is asking the legislature to help free up more funds promised to combat homelessness.

Legislators also would need to vote for a pay raise before December 31, if they hope to get one in the New Year. Heastie has said he thinks Assemblymembers deserve one.  

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
