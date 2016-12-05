© 2021 WXXI News
Poll finds More Acceptance of Trump Among New Yorkers

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 5, 2016 at 1:38 PM EST
New Yorkers are evenly split on whether a Donald Trump presidency will be good or bad for the state, according to a new poll.

According to a new poll by Siena College, 49 percent of New Yorkers are optimistic about the country’s future for the next four years, while 48 percent are not. Siena spokesman Steve Greenberg said New Yorkers, like much of the nation, are sharply split.

“We are a divided nation,” Greenberg said.

Nevertheless, the poll finds there is more acceptance of Trump now among some Democrats.

The survey shows that a growing number of New Yorkers want Democrats to work with Trump when he enters the White House next year.

The poll also finds that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s popularity is up slightly, to 56 percent, but nearly half of New Yorkers don’t think Cuomo should try to run for president in 2020. 

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
