Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Ec Dev Chair says Changes to Bidding in Response to Scandal Will be Delayed Until Mid November

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 3, 2016 at 5:17 PM EDT
11-1_me_n_zemsky.jpg
Matt Ryan New York Now
/
Governor Cuomo's Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky speaks to WXXI's Karen DeWitt

Recommendations on how to go forward with some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s economic development contracts tainted by scandal have been delayed for another few weeks, the governor’s economic development chairman said.

Buffalo businessman and Empire State Development Chairman Howard Zemsky is trying to pick up the pieces after nine criminal complaints were issued against two former Cuomo associates, including a top former aide, along with the former head of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, who oversaw the contracts for the Buffalo Billion and other projects.

Zemsky, in an interview with public radio and television, said some contracts may need to be rebid, but won’t say which ones. He said some vendors chosen by SUNY Poly as a “preferred supplier,” where the contract has not been finalized, might be scrapped for other arrangements.

But he defends the governor’s economic development programs and said the “vast majority” of the programs will be completed, though he admits there’s a cloud hanging over it all.

“I know what it’s like when somebody does something wrong and kind of casts a shadow,” Zemsky said. “Or someone potentially does something wrong, and that kind of casts a shadow on a lot of good work by a lot of good people.”

Zemsky said the new rules and changes that he said will prevent corruption in the future will be out in time for the next Empire State Development board meeting in mid-November.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
