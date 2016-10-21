© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Comptroller DiNapoli Seeks More Oversight of Economic Development Contracts

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 21, 2016 at 3:22 PM EDT
The New York State Comptroller, Tom DiNapoli says his office needs better oversight of state economic development contracts, in light of a corruption scandal that’s led to criminal charges against Governor Cuomo’s former top aide, other Cuomo Administration associates and two major upstate developers.

WXXI’s Karen DeWitt sat down with DiNapoli this week for an interview with public radio and television to talk about that and other topics, including a drop in state revenues of nearly three quarter of a billion dollars so far this year, and his predictions for the elections.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
