Comptroller DiNapoli Seeks More Oversight of Economic Development Contracts

The New York State Comptroller, Tom DiNapoli says his office needs better oversight of state economic development contracts, in light of a corruption scandal that’s led to criminal charges against Governor Cuomo’s former top aide, other Cuomo Administration associates and two major upstate developers.

WXXI’s Karen DeWitt sat down with DiNapoli this week for an interview with public radio and television to talk about that and other topics, including a drop in state revenues of nearly three quarter of a billion dollars so far this year, and his predictions for the elections.