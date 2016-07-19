NYers at RNC React to Melania Trump Speech Controversy

The New York State delegation has mixed reactions to charges that Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama’s 2008 convention speech.

Western New York Congressman Chris Collins, who will second the nomination of Trump in a brief speech Tuesday night, says if the allegations are true, blame the speechwriter.

“If somebody lifted some words, I’d just fire that person, and move on,” said Collins. “And that would be the last job they’d have.”

Others, including state GOP Chair Ed Cox, say they haven’t heard of the controversy but think Melania Trump did a good job.

Collins says his speech tonight will focus in part on the devastation that global trade deals brought to manufacturing and the economy in Western New York.