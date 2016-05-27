Legislative Session Enters Final Weeks, With Low Expectations for Achievement

The state legislature ends its session for the year on June 16th, and expectations are low for any major pieces of legislation to be resolved before the adjournment, as Governor Cuomo’s administration faces increasing scrutiny from the US Attorney over economic development projects.

The probe by US Attorney Preet Bharara includes the Buffalo Billion project and other upstate economic development programs, and is in part targeting a lobbyist who is a close associate of the Cuomo family and a former top staffer of Governor Cuomo, who also worked for the governor’s father when Mario Cuomo was governor.

Numerous subpoenas have been issued from federal authorities, as well as the State Attorney General, who conducted a raid on an office at SUNY Polytechnic in Albany on Thursday.

To add to the uncertain atmosphere, both former leaders of the legislature were sentenced to prison earlier in May.

Cuomo is trying to downplay the effect of the probe and it’s distractions. He continues to hold events outside of the Capitol, including an announcement to improve the state Fairgrounds in Syracuse, and to renovate Jones Beach on Long Island.

But the governor in recent remarks has been talking up past achievements, instead of discussing future goals. He’s said repeatedly in Syracuse , Albany and on Long Island that he’s already had a major achievement this session, the state budget , which was passed in early April.

“We probably had one of the most progressive, productive state budgets in modern history,” Cuomo said.

The budget also includes a phased in partial paid family leave measure.

Cuomo continues to push for ethics reform, a topic he dropped during budget talks. The governor released eight different bills on closing the campaign finance loophole that exempts Limited Liability Companies from donation limits.

“There’s no doubt that ethics reform is one of the priorities,” Cuomo said.

Blair Horner, with the New York Public Interest Research Group says it must seem inexplicable to New Yorkers, who polls show care about ending the corruption, that lawmakers aren’t rushing to clean up state government.

“You have subpoenas dropping around the administration like confetti at a Broadway parade in New York City,” Horner said. “What does it take?”

The most likely reform measure to become law is a proposal to cancel the pensions of elected officials convicted of a felony. The Assembly and Senate agreed to the concept last year, but have yet to finalize specific language.

Ride sharing services including Uber are seeking to expand to regions outside of New York City, and needs legislation changing some insurance rules in order to do so. The New York City Mayor, Bill deBlasio, is seeking a renewal of a law that allows him more control over the City’s schools. Cuomo says he also wants to make it easier for women to get breast cancer screenings, and he wants to take steps against the heroin epidemic. All of that needs to be decided in the next few weeks.