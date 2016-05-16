More Schools Seek to Break Tax Cap in Budget Votes

School budget votes and board elections are happening across the state Tuesday, and this year, more schools are seeking to convince voters to override the state’s tax cap.

The New York State School Boards Association says twice as many schools this year are seeking to override a state property tax cap that will limit many schools to a 1 percent tax increase or lower. It’s still not a large number — 36 districts among the state’s around 700 school districts, compared to 18 last year.

The school board association’s David Albert says schools are reluctant to break the cap because they need approval from a supermajority, 60 percent of voters.

“It’s much more difficult to pass a budget that seeks to override the cap,” Albert says. “For that reason, many districts don’t even try.”

The cap is 2 percent a year, or the rate of inflation, which is at near 0 percent currently. But Albert says schools' costs for employees, health care and pensions are above the average rate of inflation. He says a true 2 percent cap would be better for schools.