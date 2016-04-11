Sanders Calls for Nationwide Fracking Ban

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders spoke to a very enthusiastic crowd of around 3,000 at an armory in Albany on Monday. He got some of the biggest cheers when he called for nationwide ban on hydro-fracking.

Sanders contrasted his stance on hydro-fracking with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, and is now saying he wants to ban the natural gas extraction process nationwide. Clinton wants to strictly regulate fracking. New York has already banned fracking, and Sanders credited those in the crowd for “having the guts” to convince Governor Cuomo to do so.

“We need to put an end to fracking, not only in New York and Vermont, but for every state in the country,” Sanders to enthusiastic applause.

Vermont was the first state to ban fracking.

The Sanders campaign is also airing a TV ad in New York markets calling attention to the Senator’s call for a total fracking ban.

Senator Sanders compared his record on the Iraq war to Clinton’s, saying she voted for the war, while he voted against it. He also received loud cheers when he told the mostly youthful audience of his plans for free college tuition and ways to drastically cut student debt.

Sanders also spoke in Binghamton and Buffalo on Monday. On Tuesday, he holds a town hall type event at the Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex at 10 a.m. near MCC. Hundreds gathered outside hours before the event.

