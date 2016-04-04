Hillary Clinton Begins a Day of Campaigning in New York

Prior to holding a rally at the Cohoes high school, Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton held an event in New York City with Governor Cuomo and top state Democratic lawmakers, to celebrate the state’s passage of an increase to the state’s minimum wage.

The day of campaigning in the state began with Secretary Clinton in New York City with Governor Cuomo, as he signed the newly approved minimum wage increase phase in into law. Clinton praised Cuomo, for his progressive agenda, and contrasted him with her potential rival in the general election for President, Donald Trump, whom she mentioned by name.

“It’s important to point out that there are people who don’t believe that the minimum wage should be raised,” Cuomo told the crowd, as the audience began to boo. “In fact, Donald Trump has said that wages are too high. And a lot of members of his party agree. ”

Clinton did single out the leader of the New York State Senate Republicans by name, Senate Leader john Flanagan, for praise.. All of the Senate’s GOP members voted for the minimum age phase in, which will lead to a $15 wage in New York City and Long Island, and $12.50 upstate.

Cuomo, who frequently alludes to Trump in his speeches, contrasted his style to that of the frontrunner Republican candidate. He said using the public’s anger to create divisiveness among religions and people’s immigrant status, is not what’s “made America great”.

“Look in the mirror!” Cuomo shouted. “We’re all immigrants!”

Secretary Clinton also praised New York’s newly passed paid family leave law, which will allow for up to 12 weeks of leave with up to two thirds pay, when fully phased in several years from now. Clinton promised to take the measure national.

“I will proudly take what’s happened here in New York and go to Washington to get paid family leave for everyone,” Cuomo told the enthusiastic crowd.

No one at the rally mentioned Clinton’s Democratic rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Secretary Clinton’s upstate plans were hampered by the weather. She had planned to visit a local business in Albany, but that was cancelled due to a freak April snowstorm , but she did intend to meet with privately democratic members of the legislature.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said before the meeting that efforts to get the vote out in an increasingly competitive race in New York will be a top subject.

“One of the biggest mistakes that elected officials could ever make is taking places for granted,” Heastie said.

Heastie says it’s a good move for Clinton to connect personally with Democratic lawmakers, many of whom are among her biggest supporters in New York.

Clinton, as well as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, plan to make several more stops in New York in the next two weeks. The state will become the center of the Presidential race after Wisconsin’s voting on Tuesday, and as the April 19th primary approaches.