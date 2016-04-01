Speaker Heastie says HRC Will Visit Democratic Lawmakers in Albany Monday

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will come to Albany Monday to meet with Assembly and Senate Democrats

Heastie says Clinton wants to share her views with New York Democrats and thank them for their support, but he says she is also likely seeking help in get out the vote efforts for the April 19th New York Presidential primary.

“I’m sure that’s part of it, she’s running for President, she’s in the middle of campaign,” said Heastie. “One of the biggest mistakes that elected officials could ever make is taking places for granted. You know, all politics is local.”

Clinton’s visit comes just days after the legislature and Governor Cuomo approved a budget with a phased in minimum wage increase that gives downstate workers a $15 minimum wage in between three and six years, and upstate workers a $12.50 minimum wage in five years. The legislature also passed a paid family leave phase that, when fully implemented will be the most generous in the nation.