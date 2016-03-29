Legislative Leaders Say they Hope to Print Budget Bills Tonight

Legislative leaders say they hope to have final agreements on the state budget by evening, and print bills Tuesday night, to begin voting on Thursday.

Legislative leaders, emerging from a closed door meeting with Governor Cuomo, say they still have no final resolution on raising the minimum wage, creating a paid family leave plan, or exact numbers on education aid, but Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says they are hopeful those agreements can be reached before midnight.

“I’d say we’re progressing, we want to look to print today,” Heastie said. “There’s just some final details that we have to nail down amongst ourselves and the governor.”

They say if all goes as planned, the public will have two days to read the bills before voting begins on Thursday.