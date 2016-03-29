© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Legislative Leaders Say they Hope to Print Budget Bills Tonight

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 29, 2016 at 1:10 PM EDT
3-29MinWageVigilEdited.jpg
Karen DeWitt
/
Minimum wage supporters hold vigil outside the governor's office as Cuomo and legislative leaders finalize budget details

Legislative leaders say they hope to have final agreements on the state budget by evening, and print bills Tuesday night, to begin voting on Thursday.

Legislative leaders, emerging from a closed door meeting with Governor Cuomo, say they still have no final resolution on raising the minimum wage,  creating a paid family leave plan, or exact numbers on education aid, but Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says they are hopeful those agreements can be reached before midnight.

“I’d say we’re progressing, we want to look to print today,” Heastie said. “There’s just some final details that we have to nail down amongst ourselves and the governor.”

They say if all goes as planned, the public will have two days to read the bills before voting begins on Thursday.

Tags

Arts & Life1