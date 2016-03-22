© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Cuomo Floats Plan to Help Farmers Afford a $15 Min Wage

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 22, 2016 at 6:25 PM EDT
2-25cuomo_bus_tourmatt_ryan.jpg
Matt Ryan New York Now
/
Governor Cuomo, entering a pro $15 minimum wage rally in Albany earlier this year

Governor Cuomo says he’s working on a proposal to give New York farmers a break should the State Senate agree to a plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Cuomo says he’s putting together a “special modification” for the agricultural industry to help offset potential costs of increasing the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“There are special conditions on farms, we understand that,” Cuomo said  after an event in Niagara Falls. “And we’re putting together a special package for farmers. Because they pose a unique problem.”

The governor did not provide details. The state’s Farm Bureau responded, saying it “appreciates that the Governor recognizes the serious challenges farmers would face with a $15 minimum wage”, but says members remain opposed to the increase at this time, because they worry it would create “economic hardships” for small businesses.

