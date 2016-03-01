Assembly Speaker Says Minimum Wage Hike Must be in Budget

The Speaker of the State Assembly says he wants to say a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour included in the state budget.

Governor Cuomo, who’s been campaigning for a phased in fifteen dollars an hour minimum wage, said recently he thinks that the increase does not have to be part of the state budget. But the Democratic Leader of the State Assembly, Carl Heastie disagrees.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s very important,” Heastie said. “I don’t want to put it off until after the budget. It’s probably our biggest priority.”

He says a paid family leave program should also be part of the budget.

“I’ve said the minimum wage is number 1,” said Heastie. “That’s 1 a.”

Senate Republicans have not yet agreed to either proposal. The budget is due in one month.