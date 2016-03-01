© 2021 WXXI News
Assembly Speaker Says Minimum Wage Hike Must be in Budget

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 1, 2016 at 6:28 PM EST
Matt Ryan New York Now
The Speaker of the State Assembly says he wants to say a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour included in the state budget.

Governor Cuomo, who’s been campaigning for a phased in fifteen dollars an hour minimum wage, said recently he thinks that the increase does not have to be part of the state budget. But the Democratic Leader of the State Assembly, Carl Heastie disagrees.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s very important,” Heastie said. “I don’t want to put it off until after the budget. It’s probably our biggest priority.”

He says a paid family leave program should also be part of the budget.

“I’ve said the minimum wage is number 1,” said Heastie. “That’s 1 a.”

Senate Republicans have not yet agreed to either proposal. The budget is due in one month.

