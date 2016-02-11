© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Says He'll Fight Bank Merger

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published February 11, 2016 at 4:08 PM EST
9-22cuomo.jpg

Governor Cuomo says he’s fighting a proposed merger of Key Bank with first Niagara Bank, saying it would limit choice for New York consumers and could possibly violate anti trust laws.

Cuomo has written a letter to the Federal Reserve Board, saying the merger of the two banks raises  “significant anti-trust concerns”, and would have a  “devastating impact” on the retail banking industry and consumer access to banking services in Upstate New York. Speaking near Buffalo in Dunkirk, Cuomo offered a politically progressive –style argument against the merger, saying hundreds of average jobs could be lost, while the top people in the corporation get “rich”.   

“I’m not about Key Bank making a big profit,” Cuomo said. “Corporations have been doing very well at the expense of the working man, and I’m tired of it.”

The governor says the merger would result in a monopoly of just two major banks in some portions of the state.

Tags

Arts & Life1