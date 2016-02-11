Cuomo Says He'll Fight Bank Merger

Governor Cuomo says he’s fighting a proposed merger of Key Bank with first Niagara Bank, saying it would limit choice for New York consumers and could possibly violate anti trust laws.

Cuomo has written a letter to the Federal Reserve Board, saying the merger of the two banks raises “significant anti-trust concerns”, and would have a “devastating impact” on the retail banking industry and consumer access to banking services in Upstate New York. Speaking near Buffalo in Dunkirk, Cuomo offered a politically progressive –style argument against the merger, saying hundreds of average jobs could be lost, while the top people in the corporation get “rich”.

“I’m not about Key Bank making a big profit,” Cuomo said. “Corporations have been doing very well at the expense of the working man, and I’m tired of it.”

The governor says the merger would result in a monopoly of just two major banks in some portions of the state.