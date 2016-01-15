© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo Defends New York's Honor After GOP Debate Remarks by Cruz

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 15, 2016 at 12:11 PM EST
1-13cuomo_s_of_s_gov_s_office.jpg
Governor Cuomo's office
/
Governor Andrew Cuomo, delivering his State of the State message on January 13th

Governor Cuomo got involved in the rhetoric of the GOP debate, appearing on three morning TV news shows to defend New York against disparaging remarks made by Republican candidate Ted Cruz in a debate.

Governor Cuomo is siding with Donald Trump over Ted Cruz, after the Texas Senator and Presidential candidate derided “New York values” during a heated exchange with native New Yorker Trump in the debate on Fox Business News. Cuomo was on CNN and MSNBC’s Morning Joe to defend  the state and city.

“It was anti American,” Cuomo said. “It wasn’t just anti New York”.

Cuomo says Cruz is a hypocrite, and should apologize. The interviews come as Cuomo faces heavy criticism for cutting key programs to New York City in his budget. The reductions are viewed as part of an on going feud with New York City’s mayor.

