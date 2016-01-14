Cuomo's Education Proposals Are a Big Shift

Governor Cuomo in his State of the State speech was far less combative than in the past, when it comes to education. But education groups say while they are pleased that Cuomo has reversed his previous unpopular positions, they say his school aid funding proposal still falls short.

The governor, who has attacked components of the public school system as an “education bureaucracy” that must be broken, instead stuck to the positive in this year’s State of the State address.

“We will not rest until our k to 12 system is the best in the nation,” Cuomo said.

Last year, the governor insisted on an unpopular teacher evaluation plan that relied more heavily on standardized tests associated with the Common Core. Partly as a result, one fifth of students stayed home and boycotted the tests that would be used to judge the teachers. The governor acknowledged the strength of the opt out movement in his speech.

“We saw that parents were losing faith in the system,” Cuomo said.

And he announced that he is retreating from the emphasis on the controversial tests and will instead follow the rules of a self appointed commission that recommends post poning the new teacher reviews for four years.

The governor had tried to be the leader on school issues, instead of the more independent State Education Department, which he does not control. Now, he is giving that role back to SED, and blaming them for the Common Core’s problems, saying they made “mistakes”.

Billy Easton, with the pro school funding group Alliance for Quality Education, which has often been at odds with Cuomo in the past, welcomed the change. He says what became a feud between Cuomo and the teachers and their allies proved politically unpopular.

“We saw a lot of people turn sour on the governor on education,” said Easton. “I think he’s doing it to try to shore up his poll numbers, but I’m still happy he’s doing it.”

Tim Kremer, with the New York State School Boards Association, says Cuomo fought with the state’s influential teachers unions, and lost.

“He took on the union,” Kremer said. “And that did not go well.”

Kremer says Cuomo does not want to “wear” the continuing fallout from the test boycott movement, which some believe will be as strong in 2016 or grow even larger.

The President of the state’s teachers union, Karen Magee of New York State United Teachers, is not crowing over the union’s victory. But she praises the governor for changing course and says she’s glad that education policy is back where it belongs, in the hands of the State’s Education Department and Board of Regents.

“There’s been advocacy on the part of parents, communities, teachers,” Magee said. “And I think, to his credit the governor has heard that.”

But nearly everyone involved in education, including teachers, school financial experts and the Board of Regents, say the governor’s proposal to spend $1 billion more dollars on schools falls far short. Kremer, with the School Boards Association, says double that amount is needed just to keep the status quo.

“We very clearly did the math and suggested $1.7 billion dollars was needed just to maintain current programs and services,” said Kremer.

He says that amount does not even include resources need to comply with the common Core learning standards, expand pre- K and step up school safety.

But most expect the legislature to add more money for schools, before the budget is done.