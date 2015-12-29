Convicted Former Senate Leader Files for State Pension

The second legislative leader to be convicted of corruption has now filed his retirement papers, and is eligible for an annual pension that could nearly reach six figures.

Former Senate Leader Dean Skelos has filed papers to receive his pension, according to the state Comptroller’s office. Skelos was convicted , along with his son Adam, on multiple corruption charges earlier this month. Lawmakers found guilty of a felony must resign their seats, but under the state’s constitution, they are still allowed to get their pensions. A bill to strip convicted legislators of their pensions stalled in the Assembly and Senate this year.

Skelos’ action follows those of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. Silver was also convicted of multiple corruption counts , and also has filed papers to collect his pension.

Skelos is estimated to receive around $95,000 a year.