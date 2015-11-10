Senate Leader Says Don't Touch the Tax Cap

The leader of the State Senate, John Flanagan, says he is not sympathetic to school districts who are complaining about a coming freeze on property tax collections in the next school year.

The schools say the state’s property tax cap, which is limited to 2% growth per year, or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower, will effectively be frozen at zero for the 2017-18 school year, and they’d like the legislature to step in. Senate GOP Leader John Flanagan says he’s not open to changing the rules of the tax cap, and he says he doubts that Governor Cuomo is either.

“Let’s be clear, it’s still very, very popular with the public, it’s saved $7.6 billion dollars,” Flanagan said. “It works.”

Flanagan, who until May was Senate Education Chair, says schools got a record $1.4 billion dollar increase in aid this year. And he says he expects to give schools even more money in the state budget in 2016. The state currently has a billion dollar surplus.