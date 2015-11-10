© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Senate Leader Says Don't Touch the Tax Cap

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 10, 2015 at 2:57 PM EST
10-17FallCapA.jpg

The leader of the State Senate, John Flanagan, says he is not sympathetic to school districts who are complaining about a coming freeze on property tax collections in the next school year.

The schools say the state’s property tax cap, which is limited to 2% growth per year, or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower, will effectively be frozen at zero for the 2017-18 school year, and they’d like the legislature to step in. Senate GOP Leader John Flanagan says he’s not open to changing the rules of the tax cap, and he says he doubts that Governor Cuomo is either.

“Let’s be clear, it’s still very, very popular with the public, it’s saved $7.6 billion dollars,” Flanagan said. “It works.”

Flanagan, who until May was Senate Education Chair, says schools got a record $1.4 billion dollar increase in aid this year. And he says he expects to give schools even more money in the state budget in 2016. The state currently has a billion dollar surplus.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1