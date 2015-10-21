© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo Backs Statewide Rules for Uber, Other Ride Sharing Services

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 21, 2015 at 2:01 PM EDT
2-1cuomo_0.jpg

Governor Cuomo says he’s going to press for a statewide regulatory system that allows ride sharing services including Uber and Lyft to operate.

One day after Uber launched a lobbying effort to expand to upstate New York and Long Island , Governor Cuomo says he’s driving a proposal for a statewide system  to allow the ride sharing services to by pass local  licensing procedures.

“You can’t do Uber city by city,” said Cuomo, who says that would result in over “200 different varieties” of licenses all with slightly different rules.

The governor says the rules for Uber and other ride sharing services would also apply to New York City, where Mayor Bill deBlasio attempted to limit Uber’s expansion. Cuomo says under his plan, municipalities would still have the power to regulate their own taxi and limousine services.

