Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Former SUNY Chancellor Speaks About His Long Life

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 9, 2015 at 2:33 PM EDT
Former SUNY Chancellor and self described "black pioneer" Clifton Wharton, Jr. has written an autobiography that chronicles his  life , spending his early years in Spain with his ground breaking diplomat father, attendance at Harvard, and becoming the first African American President of a major University, Michigan State University, which coincided with the height of the Vietnam War protests. In an interview with the statewide PBS show New York Now and for public radio stations, Wharton also talks  about his dealings with former New York Governors Carey and Mario Cuomo, and his long association with Nelson Rockefeller, as well as a stint as Deputy Secretary of State in the Clinton Administration.  Wharton, who is 90, also offers his take on how to fix the problems plaguing higher education today.

