Former SUNY Chancellor Speaks About His Long Life

Former SUNY Chancellor and self described "black pioneer" Clifton Wharton, Jr. has written an autobiography that chronicles his life , spending his early years in Spain with his ground breaking diplomat father, attendance at Harvard, and becoming the first African American President of a major University, Michigan State University, which coincided with the height of the Vietnam War protests. In an interview with the statewide PBS show New York Now and for public radio stations, Wharton also talks about his dealings with former New York Governors Carey and Mario Cuomo, and his long association with Nelson Rockefeller, as well as a stint as Deputy Secretary of State in the Clinton Administration. Wharton, who is 90, also offers his take on how to fix the problems plaguing higher education today.