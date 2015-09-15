LG Hochul Defends Cuomo Administration's Pay for Women

The state’s highest ranking female elected official, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, is defending Governor Cuomo’s Administration in the wake of a report that shows women employed by the executive chamber make just 73% of what men there earn.

Governor Cuomo has called himself a feminist and complained about sexism in society, yet a report by Politico New York finds that women are underrepresented in the upper layers of his administration, and overall, make less money than the men. Lieutenant Governor Hochul responded.

“It is what it is,” said Hochul, who said the governor “has done a lot of work” to reach out to try to get more women to join his team.

“Women are given a strong voice in his administration”, Hochul said.

Hochul says Governor Cuomo has asked her to recruit more women to his administration, and she’s trying to encourage women early on in their careers to choose government service by running for local office.