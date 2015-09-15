Hochul Says Her Side Will Appeal Women's Equality Party Ruling

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul decried the infighting over the future of the state’s Women’s Equality Party, now that a judge has ruled that none of the three groups fighting for control of the party have the right to run it. She says hundreds of local candidates want to run on the line for local elections and the confusion is hindering their efforts.

“It’s frustrating”, Hochul said.

The Lieutenant Governor denies accusations that Governor Cuomo, a man, is trying too hard to control the minor party, which he created during his 2014 re election campaign.

“Did anyone notice my gender?” Hochul asked. “I have been heavily engaged. For people to say it’s been run by men, they’re wrong.”

Hochul and Cuomo have already signed the paperwork to authorize the Women’s Equality Party, but they still need signatures from the states Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Comptroller, Tom DiNapoli to fully establish the new ballot line. So far, both have refused to sign, or to comment on the matter.

Hochul says the Women's Equality Party officials chosen by Cuomo will appeal the judge’s ruling.