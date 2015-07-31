Comptroller Says He Wants to Stick with His Job in '18

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says he has no interest in challenging Governor Andrew Cuomo in a primaryin three years, saying he prefers to seek re election as state Comptroller.

DiNapoli, a favorite among many state Democrats, especially in the party’s left leaning base, said, in an interview with public radio and television, that he has no interest in running in a primary against Governor Andrew Cuomo. The state Comptroller says he intends to seek another term in his current post, and says he’s set up a campaign committee for the Comptroller’s slot for 2018.

“I happen to love this job,” DiNapoli said. “I think it’s the best job in state government.”

DiNapoli says it’s also too early to think about the next statewide elections which are three and a half years away, he says there’s a presidential race to focus on before then.

Cuomo has seen his support among the public and especially among left leaning Democrats wane in recent months.