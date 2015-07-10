LG Hochul Not Seeking Higher Office, For Now

The state’s lieutenant governor, in an interview with public radio and TV, says she’s not harboring ambitions to be the state’s first woman governor.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says she doesn’t know when the state’s proverbial glass ceiling will be broken, and New York will have a woman in charge of the chief executive post, but she says it’s unlikely that it will be her who reaches that milestone.

“I don’t harbor higher ambitions,” Hochul said.

The former Western New York Congresswoman says when she lost her seat in the conservative leaning district over her support of Obamacare, she did not expect to be back in elected office, until Governor Cuomo contacted her to replace the retiring Robert Duffy, and she says she’s content with that.

“I’m going to embrace it,” she said. “I’m going to enjoy the three and a half years I have left, because I know, in my business, that can be the end of the game.”

Hochul’s been very busy traveling the state to promote economic growth, and Governor Cuomo’s agenda.