Cuomo Does not Deny He's the Secret Source for Some Recent Anonymous Quotes

Is Governor Cuomo the secret source for anonymous quotes to various newspapers trashing his political rival, New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio?

The governor was asked directly at a news conference whether he was the person identified as a Cuomo administration official in the Wall Street Journal as well as other publications, saying that deBlasio was “universally acknowledged to be bumbling and incompetent”. The governor did not exactly say no.

“If I don’t believe a proposal makes sense, I say that it doesn’t make sense,” said, Cuomo who acknowledges that he and the mayor had major differences of opinion over a bill to offer tax breaks to real estate developers who set aside some of the construction for affordable housing .

Cuomo says sometimes it’s “a little faster to talk off the record”.

The governor says the mayor and he still have a good relationship, saying “the mayor is a personal friend of mine”.