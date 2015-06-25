© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Does not Deny He's the Secret Source for Some Recent Anonymous Quotes

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 25, 2015 at 6:16 PM EDT
stock_capitol_photo__2_edited_0.jpg

Is Governor Cuomo the secret source for anonymous quotes to various newspapers trashing his political rival, New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio?

The governor was asked directly at a news conference whether he was the person identified as a Cuomo administration official in the Wall Street Journal as well as other publications, saying that deBlasio was “universally acknowledged to be bumbling and incompetent”. The governor did not exactly say no.

“If I don’t believe a proposal makes sense, I say that it doesn’t make sense,” said, Cuomo who acknowledges that he and the mayor had major differences of opinion over a bill to offer tax breaks to real estate developers who set aside some of the construction for affordable housing .  

Cuomo says sometimes it’s “a little faster to talk off the record”.

The governor says the mayor and he still have a good relationship, saying “the mayor is a personal friend of mine”. 

